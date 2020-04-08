WFP Forecasts N. Korea to Experience 'Shocking Aftereffect' of COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations food relief agency named 49 nations, including North Korea, as countries that are expected to experience a relatively more shocking aftereffect of the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to Voice of America(VOA) on Thursday, the World Food Programme(WFP) recently published a report on the virus' potential impact on the economy and food security of the world's poorest population.The WFP said some 212 million people in the listed countries are suffering from chronic food shortages, of which 95 million are experiencing a severe shortage.In North Korea, 12-point-two million people are reportedly facing chronic food supply instabilities and malnutrition.The report warned that agriculture production decline in some parts of Asia due to the pandemic could lead to soaring food prices, affecting low-income nations "long-term" in "destructive" ways.Aside from North Korea, seven others were in Asia, 33 countries were in Africa and the Middle East, six in South America and the Caribbean and two in Eurasia.