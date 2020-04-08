Survey: Nearly 8 in 10 S. Koreans Support Wristbands for Self-Quarantine

Photo : KBS

A new survey finds nearly eight in ten South Koreans support the idea of using wristbands or electronic bracelets to prevent people from breaking self-quarantine rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.In a Realmeter survey of 500 adults nationwide on Wednesday, 77-point-eight percent of respondents said they support the use of such wristbands while 16-and-a-half percent said they oppose it as it could be a violation of human rights. Five-point-seven percent of the surveyed had no particular opinion.Many of the respondents who thought the wristbands were a good idea were from Gwangju, the Jeolla Provinces, Seoul, Daegu or North Gyeongsang Province or were people in their 20s, liberals or supporters of the ruling Democratic Party.The pollster found that among the respondents who are supporters of the main opposition United Future Party, 27-point-one percent were against the use of the wristbands.The survey, commissioned by TBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.