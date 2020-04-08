Kia Motors' Telluride SUV Named 2020 World Car of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Kia Motors took home two prizes from the 2020 World Car Awards(WCA), including World Car of the Year for its flagship sport utility vehicle(SUV) Telluride.In a statement Wednesday, Kia said its Telluride seven-seat SUV beat Mazda's CX-30 SUV and Mazda3 hatchback model to win the top prize at the New York International Auto Show streamed online.Kia's battery-powered Soul EV was named World Urban Car of the Year, defeating the Mini Cooper SE and the Volkswagen T-Cross.This is the first time a South Korean automaker has received an award at the annual event.Launched in 2004, the WCA finalists are decided through a secret vote by an international jury panel consisting of 86 prominent automotive journalists from 24 countries, including South Korea, the United States and Japan.