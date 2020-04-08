Menu Content

Kia Motors' Telluride SUV Named 2020 World Car of the Year

Write: 2020-04-09 14:38:24Update: 2020-04-09 15:06:27

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Kia Motors took home two prizes from the 2020 World Car Awards(WCA), including World Car of the Year for its flagship sport utility vehicle(SUV) Telluride.

In a statement Wednesday, Kia said its Telluride seven-seat SUV beat Mazda's CX-30 SUV and Mazda3 hatchback model to win the top prize at the New York International Auto Show streamed online.

Kia's battery-powered Soul EV was named World Urban Car of the Year, defeating the Mini Cooper SE and the Volkswagen T-Cross.

This is the first time a South Korean automaker has received an award at the annual event.

Launched in 2004, the WCA finalists are decided through a secret vote by an international jury panel consisting of 86 prominent automotive journalists from 24 countries, including South Korea, the United States and Japan.
