Online Classes Kick off for Middle and High School Seniors Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seniors at middle and high schools across the nation began the 2020 academic year with online classes Thursday, following repeated postponements due to the coronavirus.Our Bae Joo-yon has more on the first day of these unprecedented classes.Report: Middle and high schools across the nation, including special schools, kicked off the 2020 academic year with online classes for their seniors on Thursday.All classes and roll-calls were carried out remotely.The online classes are being provided in three ways -- the first being a real-time, two-way method in which the teacher and student communicate face-to-face. Another is the contents utilization method in which students watch video lectures prepared by the Korea Educational Broadcasting System(EBS) or by their teachers. The last format is the homework method in which assignments are handed out to students.Teachers can prepare their classes by choosing from one of these three or by combining them.On the first day of distance learning on Thursday, some schools saw glitches in their video or audio while others suffered slow speed in uploading video content onto EBS Class Online.EBS has established a system in which three million people can access its server simultaneously in a bid to be prepared for possible server crashes.The Education Ministry, on its part, has vowed to respond swiftly to any inconvenience that might emerge, saying problems, such as a disruption in Internet connection, could arise if a large number of students across the nation try to access online classes all at the same time.Online classes will open on next Thursday for first and second graders at middle and high schools and fourth through sixth graders at elementary schools.The Education Ministry plans to address flaws in distance learning by April 20 when first to third graders at elementary schools will begin to receive such education.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.