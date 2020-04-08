Menu Content

Netflix Postpones Release of S. Korean Film after Court Injunction

Write: 2020-04-09 15:09:22Update: 2020-04-09 15:25:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix has postponed the release of the South Korean action thriller "Time to Hunt" after a South Korean court accepted a request by a local marketing firm to ban the film's global release this week.

Netflix said on Thursday that it will defer all content release and events related to the film in respect of the court's decision.

Director Yoon Sang-hyun's second feature, starring Lee Je-hoon, Park Jung-min and "Parasite" star Choi Woo-shik, was initially scheduled to be released in local theaters on February 26.

Amid the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, Little Big Pictures, the movie's domestic distributor, decided to release it in 190 countries through Netflix, the first time a South Korean commercial film has gone directly on the streaming site without a theatrical run.

Contents Panda, the local marketing firm that was managing overseas sales, however, sought an injunction to prevent the release, claiming the distributor unilaterally canceled their contract.

On Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of the marketing firm, saying the cancellation of the contract by Little Big Pictures was invalid and that it would have to compensate Contents Panda if the film is broadcast abroad.
