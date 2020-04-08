S. Korea to Suspend Visa Exemptions for 90 Countries from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will suspend visa-free entry and visa waiver programs for 90 countries that are imposing entry bans on South Koreans starting from next Monday.The government announced on Thursday that it will also suspended the validity of all short-term visas of up to 90 days that were issued before April 5. Foreigners who hold short-term visas must reapply for a new one.The Foreign and Justice ministries said of the 151 countries and territories currently imposing entry restrictions on Korean nationals, Seoul will temporarily suspend visa exemptions for 90 of them. Travelers carrying passports of these countries must have a visa issued from a local Korean missions office in order to come to South Korea.Exceptions apply in some cases including for diplomats, flight attendants and C-4 visa holders who are sponsored by local firms for their specialized skills.Foreigners who have already entered South Korea for a short-term stay are also allowed to stay until their existing visa expires.