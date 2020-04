Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea continues to report more cases of recovered patients being re-diagnosed with COVID-19.Thirteen such cases were confirmed, including eleven from a senior care facility in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province. This province alone has had 30 recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again as of Thursday.The nursing home in Bonghwa was earlier shut down due to a cluster outbreak and reopened in late March.But with a growing number of re-diagnoses, the patients there have been relocated to other hospitals, while an epidemiological survey team has been dispatched to look into the situation.