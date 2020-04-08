Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Lawyers Association Cautions Against Using Wristbands on Those in Self-Quarantine

Write: 2020-04-09 18:10:55Update: 2020-04-09 18:44:04

Lawyers Association Cautions Against Using Wristbands on Those in Self-Quarantine

Photo : KBS News

Lawyers in South Korea expressed opposition on Thursday to the government’s potential use of electronic wristbands to monitor self-isolators and reduce the spread of COVID-19. 

The Korean Bar Association issued a statement highlighting concerns that such a plan could violate basic human rights, and called on the government to carefully deliberate on the matter before making a decision. 

While acknowledging the wristband’s efficacy in tracking down the whereabouts of quarantine violators, the association pointed to the lack of legal grounds for the measure, which they said could infringe on the constitutional right to privacy, freedom of action and the right to self-determination of personal information. 

It added that a majority of self-isolators who abide by the rule would also be considered potential criminals once the plan is put in place. 

The central disaster management headquarters said on Tuesday the government was reviewing the use of wristbands or electronic bracelets to prevent people from breaking quarantine rules and curb further spread of the novel coronavirus.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >