Lawyers Association Cautions Against Using Wristbands on Those in Self-Quarantine

Lawyers in South Korea expressed opposition on Thursday to the government’s potential use of electronic wristbands to monitor self-isolators and reduce the spread of COVID-19.The Korean Bar Association issued a statement highlighting concerns that such a plan could violate basic human rights, and called on the government to carefully deliberate on the matter before making a decision.While acknowledging the wristband’s efficacy in tracking down the whereabouts of quarantine violators, the association pointed to the lack of legal grounds for the measure, which they said could infringe on the constitutional right to privacy, freedom of action and the right to self-determination of personal information.It added that a majority of self-isolators who abide by the rule would also be considered potential criminals once the plan is put in place.The central disaster management headquarters said on Tuesday the government was reviewing the use of wristbands or electronic bracelets to prevent people from breaking quarantine rules and curb further spread of the novel coronavirus.