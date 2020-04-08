ASEAN Plus Three to Hold Virtual Summit on COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

A special multilateral summit involving South Korea, Japan, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will be held next week to discuss regional cooperation in combating the coronavirus outbreak.South Korea's National Security Council(NSC) confirmed on Thursday that a ASEAN Plus Three video conference would be held. Seoul had pushed for the virtual summit to help coordinate international cooperation against the pandemic.According to the presidential office, during an NSC meeting, standing committee members ensured the government’s resolve to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN nations to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.They decided to continue efforts to protect Koreans overseas and support local firms' cross-border business activities. Seoul plans to actively assist countries seeking its help in counter-virus quarantine measures and join global campaigns to contain the infectious disease.NSC members also agreed to check on developments in ongoing defense cost-sharing negotiations between Seoul and Washington and continue bilateral discussions to swiftly reach a deal.