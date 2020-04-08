Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

ASEAN Plus Three to Hold Virtual Summit on COVID-19 Pandemic

Write: 2020-04-09 18:39:46Update: 2020-04-10 09:13:48

ASEAN Plus Three to Hold Virtual Summit on COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

A special multilateral summit involving South Korea, Japan, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will be held next week to discuss regional cooperation in combating the coronavirus outbreak. 

South Korea's National Security Council(NSC) confirmed on Thursday that a ASEAN Plus Three video conference would be held. Seoul had pushed for the virtual summit to help coordinate international cooperation against the pandemic. 

According to the presidential office, during an NSC meeting, standing committee members ensured the government’s resolve to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN nations to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

They decided to continue efforts to protect Koreans overseas and support local firms' cross-border business activities. Seoul plans to actively assist countries seeking its help in counter-virus quarantine measures and join global campaigns to contain the infectious disease. 

NSC members also agreed to check on developments in ongoing defense cost-sharing negotiations between Seoul and Washington and continue bilateral discussions to swiftly reach a deal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >