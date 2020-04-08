Moon Hopes 'Essential Exchanges' with India Will Continue Despite COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and India spoke on the phone on Thursday to discuss cooperation and responses to the novel coronavirus.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a news briefing that President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon for 35 minutes.In the talks, President Moon expressed hope that "urgent visits" by business people will be allowed and "essential exchanges and cooperation" with India, which is a core partner for South Korea on the New Southern Policy, will continue.The president also thanked India for its support and cooperation in the operation of a chartered flight that returned South Koreans living in India home and asked for continued cooperation.Modi said that India would cooperate with South Korea with those flights, adding he understands Moon's concerns about his people.The Indian premier also noted that the international community is praising South Korea for its science-based handling of the coronavirus.