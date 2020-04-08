Early Voting for General Elections Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Two-day early voting for next week's general elections began on Friday amid the continued fight against the novel coronavirus.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), eligible voters may cast their ballots at any of three-thousand-508 polling stations nationwide between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.Voters need to present ID such as a resident registration card, passport, or driver's licence.People in self-isolation at mild symptoms treatment centers for COVID-19 may vote at special polling booths installed at eight such centers in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.The NEC will check voters' temperature at the entrance of polling stations and those with fever and respiratory symptoms will be guided to a separate area to avoid contact with other people.All voters will cast ballots after disinfecting their hands with sanitizers and wearing plastic gloves.The election watchdog urged voters to wear face masks when visiting polling stations and to keep a distance from others of at least one meter while waiting to vote.