Photo : YONHAP News

A local court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for a teenage suspect in a high-profile Telegram sex scandal.The Seoul Central District Court approved the police's request to arrest the 18-year-old man, identified only as Kang, for allegedly violating laws on the protection of children from sex crimes.The court said there is probable cause to detain Kang as most of his charges have been verified and the suspect is a flight risk and could try to destroy crucial evidence.The suspect allegedly recruited and managed paid members of an online chat room dubbed Baksabang, which means "doctor's room," operated by the case's prime suspect, Cho Ju-bin. Kang is also accused of managing criminal proceeds from the chat room.