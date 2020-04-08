US Vows to Continue 'Broad Exemptions' on Humanitarian Aid over COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that U.S. sanctions programs will not block humanitarian aid to countries affected by COVID-19, including North Korea.The Treasury said in a press release that it stands with governments and citizens around the world in the global war against the COVID-19 pandemic.The department said it supports the critical work of governments, international organizations, non-profit organizations, and individuals delivering medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to nations in need, including Iran, Venezuela, Syria, and North Korea.It stressed that Treasury sanctions do not target legitimate aid, adding U.S. sanctions programs allow humanitarian assistance including medicine, medical devices, equipment, and agricultural products at any time.The Treasury said that its Office of Foreign Assets Control continues to "maintain broad exemptions and authorizations," across its sanctions programs including Iran, Venezuela, Syria, and North Korea, to ensure that U.S. sanctions do not hamper the transfer and delivery of humanitarian aid.