Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported just 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.Nine were reported in Gyeonggi Province, seven in North Gyeongsang Province and five in Seoul. Five of the overall cases were imported from overseas.It was the first time in 50 days that South Korea had reported fewer than 30 new cases in a day.This brings South Korea’s total number of infections to 10-thousand-450. The country also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing that total to 208.