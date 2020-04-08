Moon Casts Early Vote for General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in cast his ballot on Friday as two-day early voting for the April 15 parliamentary elections kicked off across the nation.Wearing face masks, President Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook voted at a polling booth at around 9 a.m. at a community service center in the Samcheong-dong area near the presidential office in Seoul.Moon and Kim had their temperatures checked at the polling station and disinfected their hands with sanitizer, then wore plastic gloves. They briefly took off their masks for identification before entering a polling booth.The presidential office said that Moon cast his ballot early to help raise public awareness of the elections and raise voter turnout.The country introduced the early voting system during the by-elections in 2013.