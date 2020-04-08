Prime Minister Expresses Concerns over Offline Easter Events

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has urged the Christian community to refrain from holding offline gatherings with two days left until Easter.Chung issued the call on Friday when he chaired a COVID-19 response meeting at the Seoul Government Complex as he expressed concerns about many Easter events lined up for this weekend.While thanking the religious sector for switching the platform of their gatherings to online, he requested that they strictly follow quarantine rules should they go ahead with events offline, including having participants keep a distance of at least one meter from each other.On the number of new COVID-19 infections remaining in double-digit figures recently, Chung stressed the need to stay alert while positively assessing the drop in cases.He attributed the recent decline to the public’s participation in social distancing.However, he was quick to add that it’s too early to rest easy, warning that if efforts to contain the pandemic become loose, the nation would have to pay overwhelming social costs and suffer major pain.