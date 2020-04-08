Menu Content

Write: 2020-04-10 12:00:54Update: 2020-04-10 14:26:22

IMF Chief: Global Growth Will Turn Sharply Negative This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund's(IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says the world should brace for "the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFP quoted the IMF chief as saying in a speech on Thursday that the global coronavirus pandemic has inflicted an economic crisis unlike any in the past century and will require a massive response to ensure recovery. 

Georgieva projected that "global growth will turn sharply negative in 2020,” with 170 of the fund's 189 members experiencing a decline in per capita income, in stark contrast to three months ago when the IMF expected 160 countries to see a rise.

She said added that there's "tremendous uncertainty around the outlook" and the duration of the pandemic.
