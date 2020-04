Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Company says it will continue to suspend operations of its factory in the U.S. state of Alabama until May 1.The automaker announced on Thursday that it decided to extend the suspension amid a drop in demand, and to place top priority on the safety of its workforce while containing the spread of COVID-19. Operations were originally set to resume Saturday.The Alabama plant halted production on March 18 after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Recently, a plant worker died from the infectious disease.Kia Motors also extended the suspension of its plant in Georgia to April 24. The plant, which has been closed since March 30, was initially set to reopen from Saturday as well.