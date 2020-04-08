KBS Poll: DP's Lee Leads UFP's Hwang in Jongno District Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: KBS conducted a survey in eight districts across the country, just one week ahead of the April 15 general elections. In Seoul's Jongno District, considered center stage in South Korean politics, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has widened the gap with his main opposition rival Hwang Kyo-ahn.Kim So-yon has more on Jongno and a few other key districts.Report: Nearly 60 percent of respondents in a recent poll in Seoul’s symbolic Jongno district said they plan to vote for the ruling Democractic Party’s(DP) Lee Nak-yon.The survey of 500 eligible voters this week showed 59-point-four percent plan to vote for the former prime minister.Lee was 30 percentage points ahead of his opponent, Hwang Kyo-ahn of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), who garnered support from 28-point-eight percent.The gap between the two political heavyweights has widened compared to the previous KBS poll in February.A larger number of Lee’s supporters said their decision was based on personality, while many of Hwang’s backers cited political party.Over in Seongnam City's Jungwon district in Gyeonggi Province, President Moon Jae-in's first senior press communication secretary Yoon Young-chan led the polls against incumbent four-term veteran UFP Rep. Shin Sang-jin, 52-point-two to 27-point-seven percent.In the conservative stronghold of Daegu's Suseong district, incumbent four-term lawmaker and former Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum is being challenged by the UFP's four-term veteran Joo Ho-young.The candidates were neck and neck at 43-point-six percent and 48-point-nine percent, respectively.In the traditional liberal stronghold of Jeonju C district, the DP's Kim Sung-ju has returned to challenge the incumbent Minsaeng Party bigwig Chung Dong-young for the second time. Kim is currently leading by 20 percentage points.The DP's Kang Jun-hyeon was ahead of the UFP's Kim Byong-joon by more than 28 percentage points in the new Sejong B district, while independent incumbent Kweon Seong-dong was leading within the margin of error against his DP rival in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.Each of the KBS-commissioned polls conducted by Hankook Research had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of four-point-four percentage points. In each district a total of 500 eligible voters were surveyed from Monday to Wednesday.Kim So-yon, KBS World Radio News.