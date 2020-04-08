Eligible Voters in Self-Quarantine Will Be Able to Cast Votes on April 15

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's eligible voters in self-quarantine due to the novel coronavirus will be able to cast their votes during the April 15 general elections.At a press briefing on Friday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said discussions among related ministries and agencies are under way to guarantee everyone's right to vote, while separating those in quarantine from general voters.Details of the plan are expected to be announced on Sunday.Officials initially considered having those in quarantine vote during the two-day early voting period from Friday to Saturday, but that option was scrapped amid concerns over quarantine management.Voters who have tested positive for the virus were allowed to participate in pre-election polling conducted via mail, and while that may have been a viable option for those in isolation, registration ended on March 28.