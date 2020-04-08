Global Oil Deal at Risk as Mexico Walks Out of OPEC+ Talks

Bloomberg news agency reports that a historic multilateral deal to lower global oil production and stabilize prices, led by record cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, is at risk after Mexico refused to agree to the proposed curbs.The report on Friday said the deal by the group of nations known as OPEC-Plus is also aimed at ending the price war between Riyadh and Moscow that helped pushed oil prices down to the lowest in almost two decades.OPEC said in a statement released Thursday after more than nine hours of talks via video link that the deal was conditional on the consent of Mexico, the only participant that did not agree to the proposal.The tentative agreement would result in cuts of about ten million barrels a day during May and June. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the biggest producers in the group, would each reduce output by two-point-five million barrels a day followed by Iraq at one million barrels and the United Arab Emirates at 700-thousand barrels with other members also making cuts.According to Bloomberg, Mexico’s energy secretary said in a Twitter post that her country is ready to reduce output by 100-thousand barrels a day, far less than the 400-thousand proposed by the group OPEC-Plus.Concerned parties will continue talks through a Group of 20 energy ministers' gathering scheduled Friday.