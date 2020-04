Photo : YONHAP News

Energy-related ministers of the Group of 20(G20) nations will hold a special conference call at the request of Saudi Arabia.South Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Sung Yun-mo, will take part in the video conference set to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Korea time. The countries plan to discuss ways to stabilize global energy markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.A representative from the International Energy Agency will also take part.An official face-to-face gathering of G20 energy ministers is scheduled in Saudi Arabia, the current chair, for late September.Riyadh earlier convened an urgent virtual meeting of OPEC-Plus ministers for talks aimed at stabilizing global oil prices.