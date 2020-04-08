Menu Content

Prosecutors Raid Presidential Archives in Sewol Interference Probe

Write: 2020-04-10 15:54:11Update: 2020-04-10 16:57:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have raided an agency handling South Korea's government archives as part of a probe into allegations the previous Park Geun-hye administration interfered in an investigation into the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

A special team of prosecutors on the case has reportedly been searching for evidence since Tuesday, looking through presidential records from the Park administration at the National Archives of Korea.

Any search and seizure of the National Archives requires a warrant issued by the head of a high court.

The probe team said it plans to summon former members of an independent committee that investigated the maritime disaster.

A group of bereaved families seeking truth behind the Sewol sinking had filed a complaint with the prosecution against the Park administration and then-ruling party officials, claiming they had colluded to downsize the fact-finding committee and slash its budget.

Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that the now-defunct Defense Security Command conducted illegal surveillance on the families of the victims.
