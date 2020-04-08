Menu Content

US Spy Plane Spotted as N. Korea Holds Major Parliamentary Meeting

Write: 2020-04-10 18:30:00Update: 2020-04-10 19:04:41

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States flew a surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula on Friday, the same day North Korea was scheduled to hold a major gathering of its rubber-stamp parliament. 

According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots, a U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted shuttling over South Korean cities, including the eastern city of Chuncheon in Gangwon Province and the western city of Incheon. The same aircraft was detected in the skies above South Korea six days earlier. 

North Korea's Supreme People’s Assembly was set to hold its annual meeting on Friday, drawing observers seeking any hint of Pyongyang’s next moves amid stalled talks with Washington.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported the country’s leader Kim Jong-un also oversaw a mortar firing drill ahead of the planned parliamentary event. 

The U.S. reconnaissance plane can detect, identify and geolocate signals through the electromagnetic spectrum.
