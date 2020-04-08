Moon Meets New Navy Chief, Calls for Enhanced Military Alertness

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on the country’s new Navy chief to enhance the alertness of his command and prevent the recurrence of civilian intrusions into military bases.According to deputy presidential spokesperson Yoon Jae-kwan, Moon made the requests in a meeting with new Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Boo Suk-jong at the presidential office on Friday.Military leaders have recently issued apologies over three incidents of civilian breaches earlier this year involving two naval bases, one in Jeju and the other in Jinhae.Regarding the Jeju naval base, the president asked the new commander to actively seek understanding from residents on the island so the base can fully play its role in strengthening South Korea's naval operations.Boo, former head of the military support directorate at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is the first Jeju native to be appointed as Navy chief.