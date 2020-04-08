Seoul Reaffirms Anti-Chemical Weapons Stance after Int'l Probe on Syrian Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reaffirmed its stance against the use of chemical weapons following an international watchdog's conclusion that the Syrian government committed chemical weapons attacks in 2017.South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued Friday that it takes note of the report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons(OPCW)’s Investigation and Identification Team.The OPCW fact-finding mission said in its report released Wednesday that it found the Bashar al-Assad regime used chemicals, including sarin and chlorine against, its people several times in southern Ltamenah, located in northern Syria, in March 2017.The South Korean government statement said the use of chemical weapons pose a threat to international peace and security, and expressed its support for the OPCW’s thorough efforts to investigate such cases. It also vowed to closely cooperate with the international community for the complete elimination of chemical weapons worldwide.