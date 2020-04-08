Gov't to Use Electronic 'Safety Bands' on Self-Isolation Violators

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government reached the decision to use electronic wristbands on people who violate self-isolation rules to better contain the spread of the coronavirus.During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Saturday, Chung said the government has been reviewing this option as a complimentary measure to strengthen oversight of those placed under self-quarantine.He noted that those who breached the rule by not answering phone calls and leaving their homes without notice have raised concern and caused public anxiety, adding that after much consideration, the government decided to use the wristbands.He said the government gathered and listened to the opinions of quarantine experts, local communities, politicians and citizens and that many agreed on the need to introduce wristbands though there were also concerns of human rights violation.The prime minister promised to step up overall monitoring efforts including improving the mobile app currently in use to track those in self-quarantine and also expanding random home visitation checks.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official in charge of containment efforts, said in a briefing Saturday that the wristbands will be officially called "safety bands" and they will be used upon the agreement of those in self-quarantine.