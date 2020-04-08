Early Voting Turnout Exceeds 20% as of Saturday Afternoon

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is holding the second and final day of early voting for next Wednesday's general elections as voter turnout exceeds 20 percent as of 2 p.m. Saturday.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), eight-point-99 million people out of the nearly 44 million eligible voters have voted since the early voting polling stations have opened 6 a.m. Friday.The percentage at 20-point-45 percent is more than twice as high as that from the last general elections. In 2017, the voter turnout stood at nine-point-14 percent at 2 p.m. on the second day of early voting.An official at the NEC reportedly said that citizens appear to be casting their ballots early to avoid a crowd on Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.The NEC anticipates an all time high turnout when early voting polls close at 6 p.m.