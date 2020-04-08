S. Korea Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases, Brings Total to 10,480

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached ten-thousand-480.The central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) announced that 30 new cases were confirmed as of 12a.m. on Saturday.Thirteen of the new cases come from the wider capital region of metropolitan Seoul. The hardest-hit city of Daegu, which had no new cases on Friday, reported seven new infections on Saturday. Six of the 30 new cases were detected during airport screening.Three more people have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 211.One-hundred-26 people have been released from quarantine after making full recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to seven-thousand-243.So far, 510-thousand 479 people in Korea have been tested for the novel coronavirus. A total of 485-thousand 929 were tested negative while the results are yet to be released for 14-thousand 70 people.