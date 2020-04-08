S. Korea Marks 101st Anniversary of Colonial Era Provisional Gov't

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in commemorated the 101st founding anniversary of Korea's colonial era provisional government.At the event on Saturday, which was also a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial hall that will be built next year, Moon said the hall will forever inscribe the achievement of Korea's independence gained through its own power.He said the new building will also confirm that the independence movement, and not pro-Japanese activities, was the mainstream of our history.During the event held at Seodaemun Independence Park in western Seoul, the president also said the most important reason for constructing the memorial hall is to keep the spirit of the provisional government "by our side as today's history."He said the provisional government left a legacy of not only the resistance to Japan but also the values of freedom and equality, unity, reconciliation and love for mankind that transcend social classes, regions and ideologies.President Moon said the new hall will carry the stories of numerous ancestors and ordinary citizens who built the nation, and vowed to never cease efforts to remember and promote the history of Korea's independence campaign.The provisional government was first established in Shanghai in 1919 and moved to several locations in China while Korea was under Japanese colonial occupation.The hall will be officially named the National Memorial of Korean Provisional Government.