Politics

Rival Parties Focus Campaigning in Metropolitan Seoul

Write: 2020-04-11 14:34:03Update: 2020-04-11 16:40:56

Rival party leaderships are campaigning in battleground areas of metropolitan Seoul in the last weekend before Wednesday's general elections.

On Saturday, Lee Nak-yon, chief of the ruling Democratic Party's election committee, lent support to DP candidates running in key Seoul districts, before he resumed his campaign in Jongno where he, himself, is running against Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP).

The UFP's election chief Kim Chong-in continued to canvass in the capital region on Saturday, wooing voter support for his party's candidates in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

Meanwhile, the minor Minsaeng Party's election committee Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu is in South Jeolla Province, while Justice Party leader Sim Sang-jeong will continue campaigning in her electoral district of Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
