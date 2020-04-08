Domestic Yellow Car Parade Marks 6th Anniversary of Sewol Disaster

A protest vehicle march was held Saturday ahead of the Sewol ferry disaster anniversary. The protest was in effort to demand the uncovering of the truth behind the maritime tragedy that claimed hundreds of lives six years ago.



Members of an association representing victim families and a civic group dedicated to the Sewol incident gathered in the city of Ansan at 12 p.m. on Saturday, riding in 182 vehicles.



Yellow stickers were attached to the cars with a message calling for a complete reinvestigation of the Sewol ferry sinking and punishment for those responsible.



Victims' families explained the cause of the vehicle procession saying that proper investigation and holding those accountable have still not been realized even after six years.



They want the Moon Jae-in administration to promise that this will happen and that related presidential and government records be transparently disclosed.



Organizers said that insulting the families of Sewol victims must also stop.