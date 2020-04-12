Menu Content

S. Korea Adds 32 COVID-19 Cases

South Korea reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to ten-thousand-512.
 
The central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) released the daily updates on the COVID-19 outbreak.
 
Of the new cases, 18 were detected during airport quarantine checks. Eight cases come from the wider capital region of metropolitan Seoul, while the hardest-hit city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province reported five new cases.
 
Three more people have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 214.
 
One-hundred-25 people have been released from quarantine after making full recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to seven-thousand-368.
 
So far, about 514-thousand people in Korea have been tested for the novel coronavirus. About 490-thousand were tested negative while the results are yet to be released for some 13-thousand-800 people.
