Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has urged churches nationwide to celebrate Easter with online services instead of offline gatherings in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The prime minister made the urge in a Facebook post on Sunday, saying that he feels bad about the situation in which worshipers cannot gather to celebrate the holy day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Chung, however, stressed that the nation cannot let its guard down yet and must maintain a high level of social distancing, noting a risk of mass infections through offline gatherings and events.He urged believers to go online to have a time of fullness with Jesus Christ on Easter, stressing that religious gatherings cannot be exempted from the social distancing drive.