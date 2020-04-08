Menu Content

Early Voting Turnout Hits Record 26.69%

Write: 2020-04-12 13:01:35Update: 2020-04-12 13:53:03

Photo : KBS News

Voter turnout in early voting of next week's parliamentary elections reached a record high on Saturday.
 
According to the National Election Commission (NEC), the turnout came to 26-point-69 percent as about eleven-point-seven million people out of some 44 million eligible voters participated in the two-day early voting period.
 
It marked a record high since the country adopted the advance voting system for nationwide elections in 2014. The previous highest turnout was 26-point-06 percent for the May 2017 presidential election.
 
Jeolla Province marked the highest turnout at 35-point-76 percent, while Daegu City posted the lowest at 23-point-56 percent.
 
South Korea is scheduled to hold general elections on Wednesday to elect the 300-seat unicameral National Assembly and people are thought to have cast ballots in advance to avoid crowds on the day of the election amid fears over the novel coronavirus.
