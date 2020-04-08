Rival Parties Canvass Nationwide Ahead of General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival party leaderships are campaigning in major battleground areas across the nation in the last weekend before Wednesday's general elections.On Sunday, Chairman Lee Hae-chan of the ruling Democratic Party visited Gongju and Boryeong cities in South Chungcheong Province to drum up support for the party's candidates in the region.Lee Nak-yon, chief of the ruling party's election committee, continued his campaign in Jongno in Seoul, where he is running against Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP). Lee plans to hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon before lending his support for the party's candidates in Incheon.The UFP chief jointly campaigned with the party's candidates running in constituencies in Seoul on Sunday morning before resuming his campaign in Jongno.The UFP's election chief Kim Chong-in held a meeting of the party's economic committee at the National Assembly to criticize the Moon Jae-in government's economic policies. He will then canvass in Suwon, Pyeongtaek and Yongin in Gyeonggi Province and regions in Seoul.Meanwhile, the minor Minsaeng Party's election committee Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu is in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, while Justice Party leader Sim Sang-jeong will campaign for her party's candidates in Chungcheong Province and woo voter support in her electoral district of Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.