Moon Says S. Korea will Overcome COVID-19 Crisis in Easter Message

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that people will face a whole new world after the COVID-19 crisis, vowing the government will prepare for a new life for South Korea.In his Easter message posted on social media, Moon said that like the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the nation should make a "new hope" to return to a new normalcy.The president said that although many challenges still lie ahead and the nation cannot relax its containment efforts until the last patient fully recovers, the nation will certainly overcome the virus outbreak and stand back-up again.He said that many people predict the world will face a critical turning point after the COVID-19 crisis, and projected changes in all sectors including healthcare, quarantine, economy, diplomacy and culture.The president then thanked churches and believers for celebrating the holy day through online services in line with the government's social distancing drive to contain the spread of the virus.