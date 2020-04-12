Menu Content

All Arrivals from US Will Get Tested for COVID-19 Within 3 Days into Self-Isolation

Write: 2020-04-12 14:47:51Update: 2020-04-13 07:10:53

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will enhance quarantine measures on people arriving from the United States amid a rising influx of COVID-19 cases among arrivals from U.S. cities in recent days.
 
Director Jung Eun-kyeong of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday during a regular press briefing that people arriving from the United States will be required to take the coronavirus test within three days after they go into self-isolation.
 
The director said that currently, arrivals from the United States get tested only when they have symptoms during the two-week mandatory self-isolation, but the toughened measure will require them to take the virus test within three days into self-quarantine even if they have no symptoms.
 
The strengthened measure comes as more cases are being reported among arrivals from the United States lately.
 
Over the past two weeks, arrivals from the United States accounted for nearly half of 459 imported COVID-19 cases.
