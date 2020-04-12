People in Self-Isolation Without COVID-19 Symptoms Allowed to Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

People in self-isolation will be allowed to cast ballots in this week's parliamentary elections if they do not show symptoms of coronavirus infection.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters on Sunday released a quarantine guideline for voters in self-isolation.Under the guidelines, people who are under the two-week self-quarantine on Wednesday and show no symptoms at the time of voting can cast ballots.These people will be banned from using public transportation to travel to polling stations. They have to travel on foot or by car, wearing face masks.In addition, those in self-quarantine may be accompanied by health officials from their isolation facilities to polling stations in a bid to keep them from meeting other voters.The authorities said self-isolators will be allowed to cast their ballots after ordinary citizens finish voting by 6 p.m. They will still have to arrive at polling stations before 6 p.m. and return to their facilities by 7 p.m.