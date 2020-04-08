Bono Writes to President Moon Seeking COVID-19 Help for Ireland

Photo : YONHAP News

Bono, the lead vocalist of Irish rock band U2, has sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in, asking for support in his country's fight against the novel coronavirus.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Sunday in a news briefing that Bono asked South Korea for personal protective equipment and diagnostic kits and said he would personally pay for it.Bono reportedly made the request, praising President Moon's leadership in the fight against the virus and South Korea's antivirus efforts.The presidential office said that in a reply sent Friday, President Moon said he would have the health authorities discuss the issue and he hoped Ireland would overcome the crisis.President Moon and Bono met in December last year after U2's first solo concert in South Korea.