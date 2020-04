Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) held a session on Sunday, a day after a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that the third session of the 14th SPA was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have missed the meeting of the North's rubber-stamp legislature.The KCNA said that in the session, Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon was named a member of the State Affairs Commission.Ri Pyong-chol, who spearheaded the North's arms development, Minister of People's Security Kim Jong-ho and Minister Kim Jong-gwan of the People's Armed Forces, were also elected as new SAC members.