Photo : YONHAP News

The government will enhance monitoring of self-isolation violators who refuse to wear electronic wristbands.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official in charge of containment efforts, said on Sunday during a press briefing that the government will significantly strengthen unannounced visits and checkups on such violators who do not agree to wear the devices.Yoon said that the government will ensure that the measures enable effective monitoring of violators not wearing wristbands.The government earlier announced that the country will make all self-isolation violators wear electronic wristbands within two weeks, but the move immediately raised doubts as there is no legal ground to force people to wear the devices.