Foreign Selloff of S. Korean Stocks Hits Record in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors sold a record amount of South Korean stocks last month due to financial volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS), foreigners sold a net 13-point-45 trillion won worth of local stocks in March.The figure marks the largest-ever monthly selloff that broke the previous record of nine trillion won posted in August 2007.The foreign selloff continued for the second straight month. In February, foreigners dumped a net three-point-23 trillion won.By country, investors from the U.S. sold five-point-five trillion won last month, while those from Britain offloaded one-point-nine trillion won.In contrast, investors from Switzerland and Saudi Arabia net purchased 500 billion won worth of stocks, respectively.