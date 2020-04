Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell nearly 19 percent from a year earlier in the first ten days of April amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country's outbound shipments came to 12-point-two billion dollars during the time span, plunging 18-point-six percent from the same period last year.The country witnessed drops in most of its major export items -- semiconductors, petroleum products, automobiles and auto parts.The daily average exports during the cited period also slipped 18-point-six percent on-year.Additionally, imports dropped by 13 percent on-year to 14-point-six billion dollars, recording a trade deficit of two-point-four billion dollars.