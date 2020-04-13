Menu Content

S. Korea Adds 25 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 patients in South Korea has increased by 25. 

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday reported the figures compiled in the past 24 hours through 12 a.m., lifting the national tally to 10-thousand-537. It marks the fifth day in a row that the daily jump remained below 40. 

Eight of the latest coronavirus cases were from Seoul, while three others were diagnosed in Gyeonggi Province. 

The southeastern city of Daegu also reported three new patients, extending the single-digit daily rally in the country’s once epicenter of the virus to three days. Its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province added four cases. 

Over 60 percent of the new cases, or 16 people, were recent arrivals from overseas, including six detected at airport quarantine booths. 

The virus-related death toll reached 217, including three who died on Sunday, while seven-thousand-447 patients, up by 79 from a day earlier, have registered full recoveries.
