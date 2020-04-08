Prime Minister: Gov't to Discuss This Week Whether to Continue Strict Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says the government will discuss later this week the results of intense social distancing and whether to end or continue the public health intervention.Chung made the remark on Monday during a COVID-19 response meeting at the Seoul Government Complex as he said an important week has begun.The government first put in place strict social distancing on March 22 for two weeks and later extended the measure, keeping the intervention effort in place until this Sunday.The government is said to be preparing to shift from the social distancing system to one in which everyday activities are partially allowed while efforts to prevent infection and block the spread of the virus are jointly carried out.Chung was quick to add, however, that such a shift wouldn’t mean that people would be able to go back to the lifestyle they had before the COVID-19 pandemic.He said it’s expected to take a significant amount of time for life to return to how it was before the coronavirus or it may never be able to do so.