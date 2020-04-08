Survey: Moon's Approval Rating Reaches Highest Level in 17 Months

A new survey finds that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating reached its highest level in 17 months.
According to a poll conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-522 voters nationwide from last Monday to Friday, Moon's approval rating stood at 54-point-four percent, up point-seven percentage points from the previous week.
The figure was the highest to be posted since the first week of November in 2018 when Moon enjoyed an approval rating of 55-point-four percent.
Meanwhile, the survey found that negative views on Moon's leadership fell point-nine percentage points to 42-point-three percent this week.
Realmeter cited that the gap between those who thought Moon is doing a good job and those who thought the opposite reached 12-point-one percentage points, or the largest gap since the second week of November 2018.
An official of the pollster said the public’s view that the government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well appears to have boosted Moon’s approval rating.
The poll, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.