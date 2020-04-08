Survey: Moon's Approval Rating Reaches Highest Level in 17 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating reached its highest level in 17 months.According to a poll conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-522 voters nationwide from last Monday to Friday, Moon's approval rating stood at 54-point-four percent, up point-seven percentage points from the previous week.The figure was the highest to be posted since the first week of November in 2018 when Moon enjoyed an approval rating of 55-point-four percent.Meanwhile, the survey found that negative views on Moon's leadership fell point-nine percentage points to 42-point-three percent this week.Realmeter cited that the gap between those who thought Moon is doing a good job and those who thought the opposite reached 12-point-one percentage points, or the largest gap since the second week of November 2018.An official of the pollster said the public’s view that the government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well appears to have boosted Moon’s approval rating.The poll, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.