Fauci: Earlier Mitigation Efforts Would Have Saved More American Lives

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.’ top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony Fauci, says earlier COVID-19 mitigation efforts would have saved more American lives.Fauci, who is a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, made the remark when asked by CNN during an interview on Sunday if social distancing and stay-at-home measures could have prevented deaths had they been put in place in February, instead of mid-March.While admitting that no one is going to deny that, Fauci said "what goes into those decisions is complicated," adding calls to implement life-saving social distancing measures faced "a lot of pushback" early in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.Asked on when measures could be lifted, Fauci said he thinks "it could probably start at least in some ways maybe next month," but noted that it's "difficult" to make those types of predictions. Officials are trying to open the country "appropriately."Fauci’s latest remarks drew attention as they came amid media reports, including one by the New York Times, that Trump had downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus even though he was briefed on the risks from health authorities in January.