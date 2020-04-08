DP Chief: How DP Fares in 70 Contested Districts Will Determine Election Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said how many parliamentary seats the DP secures from around 70 contested districts in Seoul and surrounding areas will determine the outcome of the April 15 general elections.At a meeting with party officials on Monday, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan said the next two days leading up to Election Day will be crucial, adding those who appeal to voters until the last minute will win the race.Specifically mentioning the contested constituencies of Yongsan, Jung and Gwangjin districts in Seoul, and Bundang and Yongin districts in Gyeonggi Province, Lee sought voter support for the DP and its satellite Together Citizens' Party.The DP chief then asked voters for their support to enable the Moon Jae-in administration and National Assembly to continue efforts toward tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.Accusing the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) of arguing for the sake of argument in regards to the government's coronavirus relief payments, Lee expressed concern that the UFP may attempt to block them in the new Assembly should it manage to win many seats.