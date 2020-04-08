Minsaeng Party to File Constitutional Appeal Against Satellite Parties of DP, UFP

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the minor Minsaeng Party's election committee said it plans to file a constitutional appeal and injunction against the ruling and main opposition parties' respective satellite entities set up to take advantage of the mixed-member proportional representation system.In an interview with a local radio program on Monday, Sohn Hak-kyu accused the two groups of violating a political party's duty to affirm constitutional order and to participate in the public's opinion formation.On Sunday, Sohn held a press conference to announce plans to seek the Constitutional Court's ruling on the constitutionality of the two satellite parties' registration approval process.Referring to the election atmosphere in the traditional liberal stronghold of the Jeolla provinces, Sohn said there is a growing sentiment to give proportional votes to the Minsaeng Party to prevent the ruling Democratic Party(DP) from becoming arrogant.Sohn then asked voters to support his party on April 15, which is solely focused on improving people's livelihoods.